BJP Blames Cong & TMC For Migrants' Distress & Holding Back Approvals For Shramik Trains

Questioning the INC President Sonia Gandhi's 'love' for the migrants, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Friday lambasted the Congress and TMC ruled states for failing to bring back their migrants, despite passenger trains being arranged by the Centre to ferry stranded migrants. Malviya alleged that the opposition parties are making 'noise' about migrants' return, however, the Congress and TMC-ruled states are not putting in efforts for the same. He also shared the statics of trains requisitioned by different states.

According to Malviya's train requisition data, the states led by Congress and TMC had the least number of trains demanded to bring back their migrants. The state-wise details are as follow; Uttar Pradesh - 461, Bihar - 244, West Bengal (with its large migrant population) - 9, Chhattisgarh - 11, Jharkhand - 47, Rajasthan - 22,

Taking to Twitter the BJP leader said: "Despite all the noise, Congress and TMC ruled states aren’t getting their migrants back! Where is Sonia Gandhi’s love for migrants?

Where is Sonia Gandhi’s love for migrants? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2020

Castigating the Congress and TMC ruled states further Malviya said running a train requires the approval of originating and terminating states. All Congress and TMC ruled destinations are holding back approvals, thus, causing workers' distress.

Running a train requires approval of originating and terminating States. While almost all originating States are willing to give approval, Congress and TMC ruled destinations like WB, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, are holding back approvals, thus causing worker distress. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2020

