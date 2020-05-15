Last Updated:

BJP Blames Cong & TMC For Migrants' Distress & Holding Back Approvals For Shramik Trains

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya lambasted the Congress and TMC ruled states for failing to bring back their migrants, shares train requisition details

Questioning the INC President Sonia Gandhi's 'love' for the migrants, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Friday lambasted the Congress and TMC ruled states for failing to bring back their migrants, despite passenger trains being arranged by the Centre to ferry stranded migrants. Malviya alleged that the opposition parties are making 'noise' about migrants' return, however, the Congress and TMC-ruled states are not putting in efforts for the same. He also shared the statics of trains requisitioned by different states.

According to Malviya's train requisition data, the states led by Congress and TMC had the least number of trains demanded to bring back their migrants. The state-wise details are as follow; Uttar Pradesh - 461, Bihar - 244, West Bengal (with its large migrant population) - 9, Chhattisgarh - 11, Jharkhand - 47, Rajasthan - 22,

Taking to Twitter the BJP leader said: "Despite all the noise, Congress and TMC ruled states aren’t getting their migrants back! Where is Sonia Gandhi’s love for migrants?

Castigating the Congress and TMC ruled states further Malviya said running a train requires the approval of originating and terminating states. All Congress and TMC ruled destinations are holding back approvals, thus, causing workers' distress.

