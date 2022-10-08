A shocking incident came to light from Bihar after a daylight robbery took place at a petrol pump in Vaishali owned by Janata Dal United's (JDU) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha. Three miscreants on a motorbike first filled petrol in their vehicle, robbed Rs 15,000 and opened two rounds of fire before leaving the premises.

'Jungleraj, Gundaraj, & Mafiaraj returns in Bihar': BJP

BJP has now slammed the Bihar government and raised concerns over crimes that have increased in the state after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) returned to power. The saffron party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and called him "helpless". He highlighted the level of Gundaraj in the state has reached the point where the leaders of the ruling party are themselves not safe in the state. "Bihar is being pushed back to the days of Jungleraj, Gundaraj, and Mafiaraj", he added.

"Ever since RJD has returned to power in Bihar-- Jungleraj, Gundaraj, and Mafiaraj have also returned. RJD now means Rozana Jungleraj and Dacoity. Today we got to know how a petrol pump that belonged to the JDU state president Umesh Kushwaha itself was looted and firing was reported as well. Whether it is an incident in Begusarai, the murder of businessmen, shooting and killing during broad daylight in Patna, or rapes of minor girls in Bihar," said Poonawalla.

He further asserted, "Now criminals feel emboldened ever since RJD has come back to power because they know Nitish Kumar's hands are been tied and he is not the real authority in power. Unfortunately, Bihar is being pushed back to the days of Jungleraj, Gundaraj, and Mafiaraj. So much so that even the ministers today have criminal backgrounds. One of the ministers had to quit and resign and is now absconding. Another minister said it is a choro ki sarkar and he is choro ka Sardar".

(Image: ANI/Twitter/@UmeshSinghJDU)