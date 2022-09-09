BJP Blasts Congress For Being Tight-lipped Over Netaji's Statue And Renaming Of Rajpath

Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla has come down heavily on the Congress Party over their silence on the unveiling of the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and even the renaming of Rajpath as Kartavyapath.

Poonawalla, during a news briefing of the BJP on September 9, stated that the entire nation welcomed and even celebrated the unveiling the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the decision to rename Rajpath, except the Congress party.

"It has been over 24 hours since the statue of Netaji was unveiled and yet nor Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra or any other Congress leader has given out a statement supporting the decision to cherish one of the greatest freedom fighters of India," Poonawalla stated.

"This is the same Congress Party that was tight-lipped during the renaming of Rajpath to Kartyvayapath and even during the unveiling of Sardar Patel's Statue of Liberty," the BJP leader added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand statue at the canopy at India Gate on September 8 as an acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighter and Rajpath in the national capital was renamed to Kartavyapath with a view to abolish the colonial mindset from India's past.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is actually Rahul's Mujhe Jodo Yatra: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

The BJP spokesperson also slammed the recent Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress, which is a padyatra through the length of the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, by stating that this is an attempt by Rahul Gandhi to reinvent himself on the national scale and calling it, "Rahul Gandhi's Mujhe Jodo Yatra instead the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"There is a list of names from the opposition camp that are stepping up with the intention to challenge for the Prime Minister's post in 2024 and hence the Congress embarked on the yatra, which is Rahul Gandhi's Mujhe Jodo Yatra, to add Rahul Gandhi's name on the list," Poonawalla stated.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India