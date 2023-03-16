BJP Blasts Rahul Gandhi's Claims, Asks 'how Long Will He Mislead The Country?'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading the country with his 'baseless' comments. The BJP leader went on to highlight that the Wayanad MP has demeaned the country on a foreign land with his absurd talks. "Today, not a single word came out of his mouth that I am sorry for what I had said about India's democracy. Today the country is saddened by his arrogance," he added.

The scathing attack from BJP comes hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press meeting. However, he chose to remain silent on his anti-India remarks which he made during his UK visit earlier this month. He went on to mention that he 'hoped' that he will get an opportunity to speak in the parliament today.

"I went to Parliament and spoke with the Speaker (Lok Sabha) that I want to speak. Four ministers of the government had put allegations against me so I have a right to keep my views in the house. I'm hopeful that I will be allowed to Speak in Parliament tomorrow," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, during his UK visit, touched on several topics including Pegasus row, democracy in India, and the Pulwama attack, among others. While commenting on the Democracy of India at an event in the UK, he mentioned, "The reason the Bharat Jodo Yatra became necessary is the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack. The media, the institutional frameworks, judiciary, Parliament is all under attack..."

He also highlighted that a large number of political leaders in India had Pegasus on their phones. Furthermore, he claimed that mics of opposition leaders are turned off in the parliament. Gandhi's remarks have triggered a massive row with BJP leaders seeking an apology from the Wayanad MP. Here's how BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad blasted the claims made by Rahul Gandhi in the UK and today during the press meet.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Rahul Gandhi's claims: