'BJP Bowled Out': Mamata Banerjee Plays With Football At Rally; Says She Walks 4 Hrs Daily

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while addressing a rally in Narayangarh of Paschim Medinipur, by throwing a ball from stage and exclaiming, "BJP bowled out!"

With the assembly elections beginning in the state earlier in the morning, making an electoral promise, the WB CM said, "Whenever you face any problem, we (TMC) will be there for you. Do not worry. And do not forget to cast your votes in the morning. Every year I will provide 5 lakh government and non-government jobs, and in 5 years I will provide one crore fifty lakh jobs in the small scale industries."

She added, "Khela Hobe?" to which her supporters cheered. Mamata continued by saying, "See..there is a kid there, he has brought a plastic ball for me, but how will I play by sitting like this? But still, I will play. Khela Hobe? (the game is on?), the game will be on, and BJP will get bowled out from the ground." READ | BJP complains to EC over Mamata Banerjee seeking votes for WB election on 'communal lines'

Right after saying this, she threw the plastic ball, passing it to one of her supporters, and said, "bowled out! BJP bowled out! did you see it? I do what I say?"

She further said, "I can also play even after having just one functioning leg. With one leg, I will bowl BJP out of the game. I walk for 4 hours on the treadmill every day. Now it has stopped because of the injury, but I am absolutely fit. You (BJP) cannot compete with me. Just now you all saw, despite having an injured leg, I showed my strength by just using my hands while throwing the ball."

While urging her supporters to vote, she pressed on two points and said, "Number one- I request to all my mothers and sisters to go out and vote. A society is nothing without mothers and sisters, and today I give you all the responsibility to come together and throw this cruel BJP out. Number two-If the BJP goons try to scare you with guns, don't be scared. You will surely cast your vote without fail. We want a free and fair election. "

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 211 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda are actively campaigning in the State, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies in different districts. The party has also been inducting a number of top TMC leaders and has plans to hold at least 1,500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

( Image: Mamata Banerjee (facebook) )