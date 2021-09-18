BJP Breaks Silence On Babul Supriyo's Comeback With TMC; 'No Loss To The Party'

After Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 18 September 2021, broke its silence. Speaking to the media, party leader, and prominent face in West Bengal politics Suvendu Adhikari said that Babul Supriyo's switch from BJP to TMC is not really a loss, as the singer-turned-politician was 'neither a mass leader nor a good organizer'.

Babul Supriyo, after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in the month of August, had announced his retirement from politics. Calling himself a 'one-team player', Babul Supriyo had issued a detailed Facebook post where he stated that he would always be associated with only one party- the BJP- and asserted that he will not join any other political party. However, he had later deleted the part, raising speculations. Proving the speculations right, he joined the TMC on Saturday.

Suvendu Adhikari speaking on behalf of the BJP later in the day said, "We have definitely lost a member but I don't think that's going to impact the influence or the functioning of the party in the state in any manner."

'No politics of vengeance against BJP': Babul Supriyo

Meanwhile, Babul Supriyo in a press briefing earlier in the day made it clear that he is not going to profess the 'politics of vengeance'. Adding that he had no hard feelings against the BJP, he said that he was firm on his decision of quitting politics until the last 3-4 days. "It all happened in the past 3-4 days," the former BJP leader said, adding that he had contacted TMC leader Derek O'Brian for his daughter's admission in a school, and thereafter, party supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of the party contacted him. "I saw new opportunities coming", he said talking about the same.

While Babul Supriyo has already met Abhishek Banerjee, a meeting with Mamata Banerjee of the former BJP leader has been scheduled for Sunday, 19 September 2021. Expressing joy over working with TMC, the singer-turned-actor said, "I want to grab this opportunity wholeheartedly."

'Will not join any party'

Taking to his Facebook page in the month of August, Babul Supriyo had announced his retirement from politics. In the Facebook post, the two-time Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Asansol had written, "Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!"