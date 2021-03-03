BJP Breaks Silence On Talk That Sourav Ganguly Will Attend PM Modi's March 7 Kolkata Rally

Amid speculation over former India cricket team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly attending the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on March 7, the BJP on Tuesday said that it would be up to the former cricketer to decide whether he will be there or not.

'We think he will like it'

"If the former Indian captain considers attending the programme, health and weather conditions permitting, he will be most welcome," BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya told reporters in Kolkata. "We know Sourav is under rest at home. If he is present, we think he will like it. The crowd will also like that. But we don't know. It is for him to decide," Bhattacharya said. Similarly, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that he "has no idea about it" and there has not been any discussion about Ganguly in the meeting either.

Ganguly was discharged from hospital on January 31, three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries. Two more stents were implanted during the surgery. Following a mild heart attack in early January, he was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. A stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries at that time.

PM to address 20 rallies in West Bengal

Ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 20 rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and six rallies in Assam, responding to the huge demand of local BJP leaders of these two states, ANI reported. According to the news agencies' sources, the rallies are planned in such a way that all the 23 districts of West Bengal and 33 districts of Assam will be covered in these rallies.

"The demands of PM's rally is huge in all poll-bound states but BJP is focusing more on West Bengal and Assam," a source told ANI on Tuesday. The BJP is also gearing up to reach up to the expectations of the local BJP unit to meet the demand of rallies.

BJP functionaries including Kailash Vijayvargiya, national General Secretary, Mukul Roy national Vice-President, Sanjay Singh, General Secretary and Swapan Dasgupta, MP, Rajya Sabha are looking into the preparations at Brigade Parade Ground, where PM Modi will address a public meeting on March 7 at Brigade Ground, Kolkata. This will be PM Modi's first rally in West Bengal post the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. In Assam, the Assembly elections shall be held in three phases beginning from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With agency inputs)