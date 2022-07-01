BJP Bringing Down Elected Govts Since 2014 With Money & Muscle Power: Congress On MVA Fall

The Congress on Thursday attacked BJP for unseating the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and accused the party of capturing power “unethically” by use of money and muscle power. The statement came after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra yesterday.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP's focus has been to capture power in the states and bring down the elected governments rather than serve the people.

“We strongly condemn the way BJP is destabilizing both democratically elected governments and democratically installed governments. This is not only an insult to democracy but also an insult to the people who voted against the ideology of BJP,” he said in a statement.

“Through the naked display of money and muscle power, the BJP has undemocratically and unethically captured yet another state government. Under the Modi-Shah duo, the BJP wants to capture power at any cost, either directly or through remote control. What happened in Maharashtra is shameful for Indian democracy,” he said.

In a move that stunned political pundits and potentially checkmated the Shiv Sena, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Reacting to the development, Ramesh said, “The BJP can go to any extent to win elections – From misuse of money power to polarisation and violence. Despite using all these tactics, if the voters reject them, then they start hatching conspiracies to topple elected governments."

BJP bringing down elected governments since 2014: Congress

The Congress leader said that in 2016, the BJP brought down the Congress government in Uttarakhand in a similar way, where due to the defection of Congress MLAs, the elected government was reduced to a minority in four years. In Arunachal Pradesh, the same year, 43 out of 44 Congress MLAs defected to the BJP-backed People’s Party under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In the 2017 assembly elections in Manipur, Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 out of 60 seats, he said, adding that the BJP had only 21 seats, but Congress was not given a chance to prove its majority.

A similar game was played in Bihar in 2017 when the BJP unethically toppled the Grand Alliance government which lasted 20 months. In 2019, the Congress-JDS coalition government was toppled in Karnataka, and in March 2020, when Coronavirus struck the country, BJP hatched a political conspiracy in Madhya Pradesh, said Ramesh.

“To win the Rajya Sabha elections in 2020, eight MLAs of Gujarat Congress were made to join the BJP. In 2021, something similar was seen in Puducherry as well. Even before the assembly elections, BJP toppled the Congress government in the state,” Ramesh alleged.

In November 2019, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as CM, with the support of 10 NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar, but had to step down within days due to lack of numbers. In Rajasthan, BJP tried to mislead 19 Congress MLAs, however, their machinations failed and the Congress government continues to serve the people of Rajasthan, he added in the statement.

(With inputs from agency)