BJP Brings Cow To Protest In Assembly; 'upset With Congress' Bovine Runs Away; WATCH

The state of Rajasthan is witnessing around 600-700 cattle deaths each day due to the lumpy skin disease as the illness continues to spread across the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on September 20, carried out a massive protest to push the state government into taking action.

On Monday, the BJP saw a unique way of drawing the attention of the Ashok Gehlot regime toward the disease courtesy of Suresh Singh Rawat, the saffron party's MLA from Pushkar in Ajmer. The MLA, on September 19, reached the Rajasthan assembly with a cow decked with a poster that demanded the government to "wake up".

'Cow was upset with Congress': BJP after bovine flees

In a video that surfaced online, Rawat was seen talking to the media persons while one of his supporters held the cow by a rope. Seemingly agitated by the crowd and the noise around it, the cow broke free after a struggle and ran away with the MLA's supporters running after it.

राजस्थान विधानसभा के आज आरंभ हुए सत्र में सम्मिलित होने से पूर्व लम्पी वायरस से गायों की हो रही मौत, मृत गोधन के शरीरों की दुर्दशा और सरकार एवं प्रशासन की कुंभकर्णी नींद के प्रति सरकार का ध्यान आकर्षित करने हेतु गाय और गोपालक के साथ विधानसभा पहुंचा। pic.twitter.com/okVZ0oFuSx — Suresh Singh Rawat (@SureshRawatIN) September 19, 2022

Responding to a tweet on the viral video, the legislator said, "Even the cow is upset with this insensitive Congress government".

Lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan

The rising cases of the disease in Rajasthan have taken India's overall tally to over 67,000 and the same has sparked a protest in the state. A recent report by PTI revealed that the milk collection in Rajasthan has been reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day, however, the demand-supply ratio of milk at retail outlets is not affected yet.

"It would have been 32 to 33 lakh litre per day but is presently 29 lakh litre per day. However, it has not hit the demand-supply ratio as we have made aggressive efforts to increase milk collection since April," RCDF administrator and managing director Sushma Arora told PTI.

Recently, PM Modi said that Indian scientists have prepared an indigenous vaccine as part of the Central government's efforts to contain the disease. Named Lumpi-ProVacInd, the vaccine was launched by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in August.