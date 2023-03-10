BJP Brings Fake Tihar Jail With Mock Manish Sisodia & Satyendar Jain To Epic Anti-AAP Stir

Quick links:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought a fake Tihar Jail while protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and mocked jailed leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.
The BJP leader also wore the mask of incarcerated leader Satyendar Jain, who was depicted as sleeping in a bed.
This mock comes after a video of jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in his cell in Tihar Jail surfaced on social media platforms.
Launching a scathing attack on AAP, BJP leader said that "same things will happen with Arvind Kejriwal which happened with Manish Sisodia."
The ED questioned former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia inside Tihar jail about policy details and his links with key accused people in connection with money laundering probe.
The BJP persisted in their protest by displaying a banner listing all the scams (hawala scam, Jal board scandal, vigyapan scam, DTC scam, Bijali scam, and jasusi scam) alleged against the AAP.
There was heavy police deployment in the central part of the city. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, where the Aam Aadmi Party office is located, was barricaded to restrict the movement of vehicles.