BJP Brought More Development In 20 Years Than Any Previous Regimes Put Together: Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday claimed that the BJP government brought more development in the state in the last 20 years than what was carried out by erstwhile kings, nawabs and previous regimes put together.

He was speaking at Dhar during the launch of his government's 'Vikas Parv' programme in the state, where Assembly elections are just a few months away.

He launched the programme in Dhar and Barwani districts by laying the foundation stones of various development works worth more than Rs 4,000 crore.

"Our government brought more development in the state in the last 20 years than what was done during the rules of erstwhile kings, emperors and nawabs as well as previous regimes put together," Chouhan said.

"We are bringing positive changes in the lives of citizens. The word 'impossible' is not there in my dictionary," he said.

He talked about the Ladli Behna Yojana launched by his government earlier this year to provide financial assistance to women.

In Dhar, Chouhan laid the foundation stone of Kukshi Micro Lift Irrigation Project along with the development works worth Rs 2,771 crore as part of the Vikas Parv programme.

In Barwani, the chief minister laid the foundation stones of various development works worth Rs 1,328 crore, officials said.

Chouhan also held a road show in Barwani.

Speaking at the launch event there, he said, "We are creating 'Smart Classes' in government schools, through which teachers from big cities like Delhi and Mumbai can be connected."

The Vikas Parv programme will continue till August 14, under which foundation stones of various works will be laid besides dedication of completed works to the public across the state. As part of it, events like interaction with public, road shows, beneficiary conventions will also be organised, officials said.