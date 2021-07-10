BJP Busy Changing CMs In Uttarakhand, Neglecting Unemployment, Inflation: Congress

Congress on Saturday targeted the Uttarakhand BJP government accusing the saffron party of only changing CMs and neglecting issues of development, unemployment, inflation and corruption. AICC secretary Devender Yadav claimed that Congres would resolve the issues if voted to power.

During a protest organised by the grand old party against fuel price hike, Yadav said, "Today's protest is against the useless BJP government which been ruling Uttarakhand for four years. The BJP government in the state has only changed chief ministers which has led to a rise in unemployment, corruption, scams, and inflation. To eradicate and throw away this government, all the Congress workers from across the state have gathered here to participate in this massive protest."

Responding to a question on the party's agenda in upcoming polls, Yadav told ANI: "The issues concerning the upcoming assembly polls in the state are clear. Today the state needs development, employment, the people want to get rid of rising prices. On coming to power, we will work towards all these issues and make sure that the state gets back its lost glory."

The Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held in early 2022 to elect 70 members of the state's legislative assembly. The current term expires on March 23, 2022. In the last polls, BJP won 57 seats while Congress got 11 seats.

CM Dhami meets PM Modi

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday and put forth the demand to set up an AIIMS institute in the state. As per sources, the meeting between PM Modi and CM Dhami went on for an hour, exceeding the originally planned 15-minute time limit. As per reports, the newly-sworn in Uttarakhand CM requested PM Modi to set up an AIIMS in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. He said that the state government would provide the land for this AIIMS and that the construction would drastically benefit the people in the region.

As per a government release, the Uttarakhand CM informed PM Modi about the state government’s preparations to combat the possible third wave of COVID in the country. CM Dhami said that the construction work of the second phase in Shri Kedarnath Dham has a total cost of Rs 108 crore, and requested PM Modi to make time for laying the foundation stone for this second phase. They also discussed the Chardham Yatra and the Kanwal Yatra.

CM Dhami mentioned that Uttarakhand is moving ahead on the path of development at a fast pace under the guidance of PM Modi. The Uttarakhand CM took to Twitter to post pictures of the meeting and wrote, "The Prime Minister assured all possible help for the development of the state."