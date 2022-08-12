BJP Calling Welfare Schemes 'revdis' But Themselves Have 'dostwadi' Model: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on August 12 slammed the Centre over freebies and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'dostwadi' model waives crores of loans of friends but deprives the common man of facilities like health and education.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "In the Dostwadi model, we saw how people in power pardoned Rs 5 lakh crore of tax and Rs 10 lakh crore of loans of their friends and close aides. The common people got nothing from this. I hope that the Finance Minister will look into this."

Targetting the BJP, Sisodia said that the saffron party is making fun of welfare schemes by calling it "revdi" but themselves had a "dostwadi model". "They won't waive off the loan of a single farmer. Under this model, they don't believe in giving free government education to students," he said.

Sisodia further stated that there 49 countries in the world that offer free education and developed countries like Canada, Denmark, and Brazil among others give 100% free healthcare to citizens. "They (BJP) have ruined government schools all over the country. They should learn from developed countries."

The Deputy Chief Minister went on to say, "They (BJP) believe in ruining schools and hospitals to the extent that people are forced to go to private schools and hospitals which mostly belong to their friends. Once poor people fail to pay the fee, the gates of these private institutes are shut for them."

Sisodia claimed that the Delhi government is in revenue surplus despite running free schemes while BJP state governments are in deficit.

Kejriwal giving 'perverse twist' to freebies debate: FM

Sisodia's remark comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a "perverse twist" to the freebies issue, saying that the AAP supremo putting health and education in that category is an attempt to create fear in the minds of the poor.

"Delhi Chief Minister has given a perverse twist to the debate on freebies. Health and education have never been called freebies," she told reporters in New Delhi.

"No Indian government has ever denied them since Independence. So, classifying education and health as freebies, Kejriwal is trying to bring in a sense of worry and fear in minds of the poor," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the recent past hit out at the competitive populism of extending 'revdis' (freebies) which are not just a waste of taxpayers' money but also an economic disaster that could hinder India's drive to become self-reliant.

