After Delhi L-G VK Saxena approved a proposal to forward a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

Calling AAP a government of scam, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, “AAP deserves a gold medal for corruption in every field. The AAP govt is a ‘Ghotala’ govt and it deserves a gold medal, not a Padma Bhushan nor Bharat Ratna for being a corrupt government.”

“Satyender Jain is still in Jail in connection with the money laundering case (Hawala Ghotala) then Manish Sisodia failed to answer a single question despite big exposes in the Liquor scam. Recently, AAP govt was exposed in the classroom scam in which CVC report was not out in public domain,” Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Shehzad Poonwalla further alleged that in every department, a scam is reported and this is yet another Ghotala in which AAP leaders will do ABCD, and then will launch a victimhood card.

Pooonwalla said that AAP is a government of corruption, by corruption, and for corruption.

Will AAP answer any questions on



Hawala Ghotala ( Satyendra Jain still in jail)



Sharab Ghotala ( no answers yet)



Classroom Ghotala (CVC report)



Bus Ghotala



No- they will do ABCD

A for advertising

B for blaming

C for cover up

D for diversion



Wait for Victimhood card pic.twitter.com/futOe4h2NO — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 11, 2022

AAP wears a fake mask of honesty- Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of wearing a fake mask of honesty, Speaking to Republic TV, Sirsa said, “Wearing a fake mask of honesty, these people are involved in every type of corruption and are yet sloganeering atop of their voice for being honest.

Various irregularities have been found in the procurement of low-floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses: Adesh Gupta

On the other hand, Delhi BJP unit chief Adesh Gupta welcomed L-G VK Saxena’s move of forwarding the complaint to the CBI to probe into the alleged corruption

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that a new corruption case has come to light. “DTC released tender to purchase 1000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses, however, the procurement of buses was illegal and they ignored the CVC guidelines. They even neglected the general finance rule in the procurement of buses by DTC,” Adesh Gupta said.

“The contract was given to a company that did not even bid in this category. That company was called for negotiation,” Adesh Gupta said.

Delhi: L-G approves CBI probe

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi VK Saxena has approved the proposal to forward a complaint to the CBI about the alleged irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Notably, the complaint was registered by the Chief Secretary of Delhi Transport Corporation. The complaint was filed on June 9, which stated the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the Chairman of the Committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC in a pre-mediated manner.

It also claimed that the appointment of DIMTS as a bid management consultant for this tender was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.