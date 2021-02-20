BJP Calls Congress 'Anti Hindu' As Siddaramaiah Demands Account Of Ram Mandir Donation

After Congress leader, Siddaramaiah claimed that BJP was playing with the emotions of the people in the name of God as he once again targeted the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Saturday, (VHP) Vishva Hindu Parishad's Vinod Bandal said that the people of the country are aware of the mentality of Congress and Congressmen. While speaking to Republic Media Network, he said that this statement by Congress shows the party's mentality.

Vinod Bansal said, "The Ram Mandir donation campaign has been designed in such a way that nobody can do fraud. But people with Anti Ram mentality will always put allegations."

READ | Congress' Puducherry Govt in Crisis; Exodus Likely Before Rahul Arrives As 4th MLA Resigns

BJP reacts to Siddarmaiah pitch on Ram Mandir

Besides VHP's Vinod Bansal, Chief priest of Ramjanmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das while speaking to Republic TV accused Congress of being "Anti Ram". While hitting out at the Congress leader for his comment on BJP, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "Those who say such commends, their mentality is polluted and we can't do anything of polluted mentality. We don't need the support of such people."

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comment on BJP, saffron party leader Malvika Avinash while speaking to Republic called the Congress leader "Anti Hindu". Asserting that Siddaramaiah can build any temple, but will always be anti-Hindu, the BJP leader said that Siddaramaiah does not know the law.

READ | As Congress Wins Punjab Civic Polls, Chidambaram Questions Centre On Farm Laws' Popularity

Siddaramaiah wants account of donations made for Ram Mandir

We are also constructing a Ram Mandir in our village. Even we have faith in God. Our beliefs are our personal issues and should not be used as a political tool.



It is unfortunate that @BJP4India leaders are using Ram Mandir construction for their political benefits.



4/4#Mysuru — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 20, 2021

.@BJP4India is playing with the emotions of people in the name of God.



It is the duty of the trust to give the accounts of the donations collected to construct Ram Mandir.



What is wrong in asking the audit & accounts?



3/4#Mysuru — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 20, 2021

Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed that BJP was playing with the emotions of the people in the name of God as he once again targeted the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Saturday. As the fundraising for the construction of the Ram Temple continues, the former Karnataka CM demanded to know the accounts and audit and claimed it was the duty of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust to give an account of the donations it has received so far. Further, the Congress leader said that religion should not be used as a political tool while alleging that the BJP did so for political benefits. Siddaramaiah claimed that a Ram temple was being constructed in his native village and that even they possessed faith in God.

READ | Congress Demands Reduction In Excise Duty On Petrol & Diesel Amid Steep Rise In Fuel Price

Donation drive for Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust which is overseeing the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust announced in December that it will launch a mass contact and contribution campaign which began on January 15 and is said to go on till February 27. The trust had printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination for the donation drive. the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign. The trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far. President Ram Nath Kovind has also donated Rs Five lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the temple.

READ | Congress Against Alliance For 2022 BMC Polls; Declares Intent To Contest All 227 Seats