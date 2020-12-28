BJP Calls DDC Polls 'farewell Party' For Muftis And Abdullahs; Claims 'J&K Is Changing'

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony of the newly-elected District Development Council (DDC) candidates, Panch and Sarpanch in the Union Territory organised in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), BJP-in-charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that the recent DDC polls was the farewell party for the "Mufti and sons and the Abdullah's and sons". J&K BJP-in-charge further said that he sees future Chief Minister of the Union Territory in the current BJP unit of the state.

BJP's Tarun Chugh said, "I have seen the BJP of 2008, of 2014 and I'm also watching BJP of 2020. And in this BJP of 2020, I'm seeking the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Today I want to say to Abdullah and sons and Mufti and sons, that Jammu and Kashmir is changing."

BJP: 'Big bungalows of Gupkar road are shaking'

Asserting that DDC election was a farewell party for Abdullah and sons and Mufti and sons, Chug said that even the winning candidates of their party are leaving. He said, ''When the elections were announced, they said that nobody will come to vote. Mehbooba Mufti said there won't be a hand to hold the tricolour, but now the big bungalows of Gupkar road are shaking."

Alleging that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed by "old parties" of the region experienced in "looting", J&K's BJP-in-charge said that the intention of forming the alliance was to stop BJP from growing in the region and stopping development of Jammu and Kashmir.

DDC elections results

In the recently concluded DDC polls, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a seven-party coalition led by Farooq Abdullah won 110 seats while BJP garnered 75 seats and secured the largest vote share in the polls and become the single largest party. 50 independents have also won election apart from other small parties. The PAGD consisted of National Conference of the Abdullahs, People's Democratic Party (PDP) of Mehbuba Mufti, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, Awami National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement and Congress. However, ahead of the elections, Congress had withdrawn from the alliance but ultimately extended support to the alliance after the election results were declared.

Omar Abdullah accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of attempting to change the DDC election results forcing the winning candidates to join parties other than the (PAGD). Calling the allegations as baseless, the BJP has asserted that it will be victorious in the next elections whenever conducted.

