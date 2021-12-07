BJP Calls Farooq Abdullah's 'provocative' Comment On BSF A Political Gimmick

Slamming Farooq Abdullah for his controversial stance on BSF, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday opined that the National Conference leader who has also served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir should not make such 'irrelevant and provocative statements'. Speaking to Republic, BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina said that Abdullah was well-acquainted with how the BSF works and underlined that the jawans are committed to safeguarding the country and its people. "It's all a political gimmick," Ravinder Raina said.

Earlier in the day, Farooq Abdullah warned that Punjab will witness an incident similar to that of the Nagaland civilian killings. The NC leader was referring to the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification dated October 11 allowing the BSF to undertake search, seizure and arrest within 50 km from the international border in Punjab.

'Condemn the attitude of Farooq Abdullah'

Deputy CM of J&K and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that Abdullah should not make such statements. "Home Minister made it clear that Nagaland operation was based on input; people got killed," he said, reminding that If North East is safe and terrorism has ended there, it is because of forces. He also said in the past the forces have averted many tragedies.

Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader accused Abdullah of interfering in everything 'whether he knows the subject, the area or not'. He said, "You are instigating youth by saying that you should be prepared for every kind of sacrifice, and inciting them against the security forces." Condemning the statement and attitude of Abdullah, he added," I urge the government to take notice of this otherwise it will be too late."

Farooq Abdullah warns of Nagaland incident being repeated in Punjab

Addressing a gathering in Jammu, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah remarked, "They gave 50 km jurisdiction to BSF in Punjab. Why? Is their police not capable enough that they can control (the situation)?"

"Now a situation similar to what you witnessed in Nagaland must be unfolding there. Innocent people were killed. Wait for it. This is also going to happen (in Punjab). They do whatever they want to without thinking," he added.

On the evening of December 4, six coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals leading to the death of 7 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces carried out it based on "credible intelligence inputs" on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath and assured that appropriate action will be taken after a Court of Inquiry concludes its investigation.

Image: PTI