BJP Calls For 12-hour Bandh In Tufanganj Over Killing Of Party Worker, Alleges TMC's Role

Alleging TMC's hand in the murder of the BJP worker in Cooch Behar, the saffron party has called for a 12-hour bandh in Tufanganj on Thursday. Amid the rising political violence in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly Polls, another BJP worker - identified as Kalachand Karmakar (55) - was lynched to death after he attempted to pacify the members of the clashing groups.

The victim's family and the BJP have blamed the ruling TMC party for his murder. The ongoing political violence has claimed lives of at least 12 political workers in the State since June. Out of these six workers belonged to the BJP itself. Over 120 BJP workers have lost their lives under the TMC regime, over the last two years, revealed BJYM President Tejasvi Surya during his Nabbana rally last month. The recent incident has evoked strong reactions against the ruling party including BJP MP Babul Supriyo accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led administration of keeping a blind eye.

"Kalachand Karmakar, the BJP's booth secretary in Coochbehar, was beaten to death by Trinamool goons, but the administration kept a blind eye and took no action. Soon people will respond to this 'arrogant' government," BJP MP Babul Supriyo said.

BJP chief attacks TMC

How many more murders will satisfy your desires TMC?



The entire Paschim Banga is bloodied today by the murderous politics of TMC. Today one more BJP worker was brutally murdered by #PoliticalTerrorists of TMC in Cooch Behar.



His only crime? he was an active worker of BJP. pic.twitter.com/RJ6T0uaegX — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) November 18, 2020

Guv lashes out at State Govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, asking the State police to execute law and order in the State instead of executing 'the agenda of a political party'.

Accusing the TMC Supremo of 'shielding' the DGP and the Kolkata CP, Dhankhar stressed the need to separate politics from law and order, alleging that certain authorities were playing a 'very dangerous game' by being involved in such political killings. "Political killings, political violence are on the rise. I had written a letter on September 5, on how the situation was deteriorating. He gave me a two-line response. I told him to reply again by September 26. The CM is trying to shield the DGP as she tried to shield Kolkata CP. This has never happened before," he said.

