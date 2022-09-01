BJP Calls Kejriwal 'shameless' After NIOS Debunks His 'India's 1st Virtual School' Claim

A day after the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) debunked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of him launching the first virtual school of the country in the national capital, BJP on Thursday reiterated and called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor "shameless". Earlier on Wednesday, NIOS informed that the first virtual school in India was launched in August last year.

Taking to Twitter, BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister over his lie and said, "National Institute of Open Schooling, which functions as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, counters AAP: Country’s first virtual school launched by Centre, not Delhi." He further added, "But Kejriwal is shameless. He will lie about something else."

Kejriwal claims to launch India's first virtual school

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 31 August, claimed to launch the "country's first virtual school" in a virtual conference and asserted that the school will prove to be a 'milestone' in the field of education sector in the country. The virtual school was announced amid Delhi government is being accused by the BJP over 'Schoolgate'. He also said that students from across the country will be eligible for admission.

The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) began on Wednesday. The school is reportedly for classes 9th and 12th.

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India who are aged between 13 and 18 and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said at an online media briefing.

NIOS debunks Kejriwal's claim

After Arvind Kejriwal claimed to launch India's first virtual school by the AAP-led Delhi government, NIOS informed that the first virtual school of the country had already been launched by the NIOS in August last year.

Taking to Twitter, NIOS attached a press note and said, "With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India’s first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by NIOS in August 2021."