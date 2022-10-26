BJP Calls Kejriwal’s ‘Gods On Notes’ Plea A Poll Gimmick; Says ‘Focus On Delhi Pollution'

Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal played an open Hindu card ahead of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections, the BJP claimed that AAP supremo's 'Gods on currency notes' plea is purely an “election gimmick’. The saffron party also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of doing this for gaining political mileage ahead of the upcoming elections. The BJP further asked Kejriwal to focus on Delhi’s growing pollution and accused AAP of playing politics involving Hindu Gods.

Addressing a press briefing, BJP leader Sambit Patra hit out at the AAP chief and said, “Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn. He's the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there. He's the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie.”

“AAP leaders are serial Hindu haters. Arvind Kejriwal's anti-Sanatan face is out in the open. On one side, you are abusing Gods, on another side, you are playing politics?” the BJP leader said, adding “Your associates' wrongdoings in excise policy will never be forgiven. God won't forgive your liquor loot.”

Referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pitch, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, "These kinds of suggestions coming from Kejriwal are actually funny. All this is planned as elections are coming, this is all part of his strategy. I think instead of suggesting anything to us, he should focus on eliminating the problems of Delhi. He should work on reducing the pollution of the national capital."

Questioning AAP over Kejriwal's latest Pitch, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said, "Why do Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi come up with such thoughts only during the polls? The AAP chief is trying to gain political mileage out of it and is doing this to confuse the general public."

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli also told Republic, "This entire politics is based on gaining political mileage without thinking what should be done and whether this should be an agenda of governance. Before when his party was not in power in Punjab, they use to question the stubble burning and now when AAP is in power they are not doing anything about the issue. No action is being taken."

Further levelling allegations against the AAP government, Kohli said, "When your government is in power, your people are busy in implementing excise policy and are getting involved in corruption practices. And today because Diwali is here, he suddenly comes up with a demand like this while a Gujarat AAP leader asks people to not visit temples. This is the politics of Kejriwal-led AAP, say anything for political gains."

#BREAKING | 'Why do Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi think of it only during the polls', asks Kavinder Gupta, former J&K Dy CM on 'Gods on currency notes' plea. BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli says Kejriwal 'trying to gain political mileage.' Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/lOmG0UADNQ — Republic (@republic) October 26, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to include Gods Laxmi-Ganesh on notes

Stirring controversy, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday played the Hindu card and stated that he will make an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce fresh currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi’s images along with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture.

By giving the reference of Indonesia, he added that the new notes could have a picture of Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other. AAP supremo further highlighted the "critical condition of the Indian economy" and suggested steps to make it successful.