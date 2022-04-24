BJP Calls Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray 'father Of Anarchy', Slams Mumbai Police & Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj on Saturday, slammed Mumbai Police Commissioner for 'mishandling' the law and order situation in Mumbai and demanded his resignation. This comes after an alleged attack on BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Kamboj himself.

"Mumbai Police CP Sanjay Panday Should Resign! He is Incapable Office to Handle Law And Order Situation of City!," Kamboj tweeted on Saturday. He further claimed that even after attacks on BJP leaders, the police were not registering FIRs against the attackers. "Attacks On BJP Workers And No FIR On Goons Who R Taking Law and Order in hand, Some Way Mumbai Police is Involved In All This Incidents," he further added.

Mumbai Police CP Sanjay Panday Should Resign !

He is Incapable Office to Handle Law And Order Situation of City !



Attacks On BJP Workers And No FIR On Goons Who R Taking Law and Order in hand , Some Way Mumbai Police is Involved In All This Incidents ! — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya - मोहित कंबोज भारतीय (@mohitbharatiya_) April 23, 2022

'Uddhav Thackeray is the father of anarchy in Maharshtra'

After the alleged attacks on BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Mohit Kamboj in the last two days, a BJP MLA from Kandivali East Constituency of Mumbai, Atul Bhatkalkar slammed the Shiv Sena led-government in the state and said that the Thackeray government has decided to turn Maharashtra into West Bengal. Speaking about the recent attacks on BJP leaders, he further added that Shiv Sena goons attacked Kirit Somaiya and Mohit Kamboj.

"The Thackeray government has decided to turn Maharashtra into West Bengal. Following Mohit Kamboj, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has been attacked by Shiv Sena goons," he tweeted. He further said, "Uddhav Thackeray is the father of anarchy in the state. Damn ..."

Kirit Somaiya attacked

After the Mumbai police arrested independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row on Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Shiv Sena workers were creating ruckus outside the Khar Police Station. He stated that he was injured as heavy stone-pelting took place outside the police station. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader wrote, "Heavy stone throwing at Khar Police Station by Shivsena Gundas, my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to bandra police station."

Earlier on Saturday while speaking to the media, Kirit Somaiya slammed the Maharashtra government's 'Mafia Raj' and said that this was going to be the end of the 'Ravanraj'. He further questioned, "Why is Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray uncomfortable with Hanuman Chalisa despite being a son of Hindu Samrat?," adding that he will be meeting the Ranas in the police station. It is pertinent to mention here that Navneet Rana had earlier sought help from Devendra Fadnavis and Narayan Rane.

Notably, Mohit Kamboj's car was allegedly attacked by a huge mob near Matoshree in Mumbai's Bandra on Friday. The incident took place when Kamboj was returning from a private program at night. As soon as he reached Bandra's Kalanagar, near CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Shiv Sena workers allegedly tried to stop his car from moving and attacked it.