Delhi Liquor Scam: BJP Alleges AAP Govt's New Policy Led To Revenue Loss Of Rs 2500 Cr

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched fresh salvos against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi liquor scam by citing an RTI and alleging that around Rs 2,500 crore loss was caused to the Delhi exchequers because of Arvind Kejriwal's liquor policy.

Taking to his Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, citing an RTI, said that under the new liquor policy, the Delhi government earned Rs 5,036 Cr from 17th Nov 2021 to 31st Aug 2022 making the daily earning -- Rs 17.5 crore. However, the Delhi government earned Rs 768 crore through the old excise policy in September 2022, making the daily earning--Rs 25.6 crore, Poonawalla said in his tweet. The leader said that the new policy by the AAP government incurred a loss of Rs 8 crore per day as compared to the old one.

AAP Ka Paap



RTI from Delhi Govt - New Sharab policy led to loss of Rs 2500cr atleast



Under New Policy Delhi Govt earned ₹ 5036 Cr from 17th Nov 21 to 31st Aug 22 ie Rs 17.5 cr/day whereas Old Excise policy earned ₹ 768 cr in Sep 2022 ie Rs 25.6 Cr/day-loss of ₹8cr/day 1/n pic.twitter.com/fHJwYGLKyS — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 30, 2022

Now 288days & daily loss of ₹8cr = ₹2300cr



THIS IS THE MINIMUM LOSS caused to Delhi Exchequer..



One must also add: Corruption done by AAP leaders in collusion with Sharab Mafia (who remain in jail) as revealed by Sting Operations- huge commission collected



Aap Ka Paap 2/n pic.twitter.com/h9g31nnmmS — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 30, 2022

'It was not Sharab Niti, but Kharab Niti': BJP

Attacking the AAP, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again AAP’s paap (sins) has revealed that this was not 'Sharab Niti' (liquor policy) but their ‘Kharab Niti’ (bad policy). Many proofs have emerged already on which the AAP government is already quiet. The proofs have also come out in the form of sting operations and other investigative material. Many AAP leaders and the liquor mafia are in jail and have got no relief from the court."

Speaking to Republic, the BJP leader said, "The RTI clearly shows the amount earned but the Delhi government under the new liquor policy in seven and half months was just Rs 5,000 crore and then they switched back to the old policy. The income or the revenue earned was much more. There was a daily loss of at least Rs 7-8 crores… this shows that there was not just the loss of Rs 2000-2300 crores by the new liquor policy, but also the corruption that took place."

#BREAKING | BJP calls out AAP over Liquorgate once again; says Delhi liquor policy led to loss of Rs 2500 crore - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/Y49NV9CgsW — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022

Poonawalla also accused Arvind Kejriwal's AAP of funnelling the alleged commission money from the liquor mafia for the Punjab elections. "There are a series of questions raised by the BJP on which they (AAP) don’t answer... When the questions are asked based on the documents, investigations and Court orders, they pay the victimhood card," Poonawalla said.

Delhi liquor scam

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy for 2021-22. Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licenses for the year 2021-22 in Delhi. It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in license fee and an extension of L-1 license without approval.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.

Earlier, the saffron party released two sting videos in which the accused were seen divulging details about money exchanging hands and key persons involved in formulating the liquor policy. The accused were also heard claiming that the ill-gotten money from the 'scam' was used in AAP's campaign for Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa.