BJP Calls Out AAP's COVID Management In Delhi As Party Plans To Contest UP Assembly Polls

Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022, the BJP government in UP pulled up Kejriwal over his poor COVID-19 management skills, which was also criticised by the Delhi High Court.

Addressing a press conference, UP cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, “Kejriwal has the habit of bragging. He was boasting about his COVID-19 management and services provided by the AAP government in Delhi. But recently, the High Court had questioned Kejriwal, “When the Coronavirus cases were increasing, why did you not wake up?” Despite low population of 2 crores, six lakh people suffered from the disease in Delhi. Whereas in UP, where the population is 24 crores, we had five lakh patients. Look at the difference. Yet you said that your Coronavirus management is good?” he asked.

Singh further attacked AAP saying that the UP government set up two additional AIIMS institutes in the state, and generated employment for four lakh people. But in Delhi, the AAP government could not handle one AIIMS hospital.

"When you talk about Coronavirus management, you should be able to answer the questions regarding the present pandemic situation in the national capital. We are ready for a debate. Everyone has the right to fight the elections in a democracy, but you should also come with answers for your poor administrative abilities," the UP Minister said.

AAP will contest UP assembly polls 2022

Announcing his party's entry in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the assembly elections in 2022. AAP had already begun its expansion in Uttar Pradesh, appointing its party leader Sanjay Singh as the chief of its state wing. Earlier, in August, the party had appointed Abhinav Rai as a co-in charge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had announced.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, "AAP will contest UP Assembly polls in 2022. Political parties in UP stabbed people in the back, politics in the state lacks honesty of intent. The development of Uttar Pradesh is held back by dirty politics and corrupt leaders there.

He asserted that the AAP would instill honest intentions, and prove that governance is not restricted by resources.

