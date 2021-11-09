BJP Calls Out Congress Over Rafale Scam, Says 'INC Stands For I Need Commission'

After the expose from the French investigative magazine 'Mediapart' regarding the Rafale scam in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday has launched an attack at the Congress party over the same. Following up on the fresh claim of secret bribery being part of the Rafale jet deal, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called out at the Congress, who had launched an attack at the BJP over the Rafale deal and said that Mediapart has put forth the truth through their article. Slamming the Congress party over the issue, Sambit Patra said that the real meaning of INC is ‘I need Commission’.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra presented a copy of the Mediapart article during a press conference and claimed that the truth was now out. Patra pointed out the agreement of commission placed in the deal. “We didn’t see any agreement of purchase during the Congress rule, but there was an agreement of commission,” he said.

“There is an agreement of commission and you would be astonished if you go through the contents of the agreement. The Congress was taking commission at 40 per cent. Congratulations Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, you have broken records of commissions,” Patra said slamming the INC. “INC does not stand for Indian National Congress, INC means I need Commission. The INC should be renamed,” the BJP spokesperson said.

It would not be an over-projection that during the UPA tenure, they had a deal within every deal and they could still not strike a deal- Dr @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/LFuiJmAB5J — BJP (@BJP4India) November 9, 2021

Patra went on to allege that the Congress party did not do any deals without demanding commission for themselves. He claimed that the INC received commissions in other deals as well. “INC has been I Need Commission since its inception. Jeep scandal during the Nehru government, BOFORS scam, Airbus scam, HDW Submarine scam, AgustaWestland scam and Tatra Truck scam were all examples of the same. The Congress has been receiving commissions for a long time,” the spokesperson alleged.

Middleman paid 7.5 mn euros by Dassault: French report

On Sunday, a new report published by Mediapart claimed that alleged false invoices enabled French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation to pay at least 7.5 million euros in secret commissions to a middleman to secure the deal. The report named one - Sushen Gupta - who was paid by Dassault to clinch the Rs 59,000 crore deal. The report also claims that the CBI and ED have had proof of these illicit payments since 2018 but have not probed.

The report alleges that Gupta's Mauritian company 'Interstellar Technologies' received at least 7.5 mn euros from Dassault aviation between 2007 and 2012. The payment was allegedly done via 'overbilled IT contracts' from Dassault, states the report. Gupta's same company 'Interstellar Technologies' was also allegedly used for kickbacks in the AgustaWestland Chopper scam and is now under CBI and ED scanner.

