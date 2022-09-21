BJP Calls Out 'janeu-dhari Brahmin' Rahul's Hypocrisy; Slams Congress For Insulting Hindus

A massive political controversy erupted after Madhya Pradesh Congress leader KK Mishra was caught spewing venom on Tuesday against Brahmins. When asked about the injustice done to Brahmins, Mishra was heard using derogatory words for the community, adding that they are the 'chamchas' of the BJP. Responding to Republic TV's newsbreak, the saffron party has now slammed Congress for attacking the Hindu community and highlighted Rahul Gandhi's meeting with people who promote anti-India propaganda.

BJP slams Congress Tape Of Vile Abuse To Brahmins

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on the abuses hurled at the Brahmin community by his party member citing Congress' claim that the Wayanad MP himself is a Janeu-dhari Hindu (the one who wears Brahminical thread). The BJP leader also highlighted how the former President of Congress has always sparked rows by meeting people who promote Anti-hindu propaganda. Recently, he also met controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah in Tamil Nadu amid Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"This is the true character of Congress. They say they are doing Bharat Jodo but in fact, they are abusing Hindus and doing Nafrat Jodo. First, they met the hatemonger George who abused Hindus and Bharat Mata, and now they are defending KK Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Department President who can be seen openly abusing Bharamins. And they claim that the Congress is the party of Janeu-dhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi". "Time and again they have insulted the community whether linking Hindus with terrorism, linking Hindutva with ISIS, opposing Ram Mandir, calling saffron terror, and now abusing Brahmins community. This shows the mindset of Congress," said Shehzad Poonawala.

He further said, "On one hand, they have George the hater, legitimizing Hijab on a young girl, and on the other hand, they are hurling abuses at the Hindu community. Will the Congress party take action against KK Mishra or will they defend him as he is saying he doesn't regret his statement? Rahul Gandhi who is a Janeu-dhari Brahmin should tell whether this statement is derogatory or not".

Rahul Gandhi's Chat With Controversial Preacher Sparks Row

On September 10, Rahul Gandhi sparked a massive row after he met controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. A video clip of Rahul Gandhi surfaced where he can be seen interacting with the controversial Tamil Nadu pastor and asking "if Jesus Christ is a form of God"?

Ponnaiah has a history of delivering provocative statements which have landed him in trouble in the past. In July 2021, Ponnaiah was arrested from Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, a DMK Minister, and many others.

