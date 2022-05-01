Mocking the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) plan of holding a 'Tiranga Shakha', BJP MP Parvesh Verma invited the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come to Nagpur and join RSS shakha instead. The BJP leader's retort came in the wake of AAP Uttar Pradesh chief Sanjay Singh's statement about holding 'Tiranga Shakha' on the lines of the RSS, thereby challenging the 'divide and rule' policy of the BJP.

The saffron party did not take the comments lightly. Parvesh Verma termed the nationalism which Arvind Kejriwal practises as fake' and asked the AAP supremo to visit RSS shakha in Nagpur to understand what 'real nationalism' is. Attempting a jibe at Kejriwal's coughing problem, Verma stated that the Delhi CM can find its cure if he visits a real shakha. Furthering his tirade, Parvesh Verma launched fresh salvos on Kejriwal, blaming him for the riots that transpire in Delhi recently. The BJP MP also targetted the Delhi CM for his remarks on the Bollywood film The Kashmir Files, asserting that he should not be trusted.

What is AAP's 'Tiranga Shakha'?

Parvesh Verma's tirade came in the backdrop of AAP's UP chief Sanjay Singh announcing the party's 'Tiranga Shakha' in Uttar Pradesh. AAP plans to counter the 'hate politics' of the BJP with these campaigns. Speaking on the same, Sanjay Singh said, "The people of UP and the country have to be educated about the divisive policies of the BJP. For this, the party will start 'Tiranga shakhas' in the entire Uttar Pradesh. These will be the 'shakhas' of the RSS versus the 'shakhas' of the AAP. These will be constituted in the next six months."

Ahead of the urban local bodies elections scheduled later in the year in Uttar Pradesh, AAP leader Sanjay Singh targetted the BJP on Sunday and accused the saffron party of divisive politics. AAP had earlier announced that the party will contest the urban body polls in UP and it should be noted that in the bygone assembly elections, AAP faced a massive drubbing at the hands of the BJP in the state.

Starting July 1, the party would start assigning 'pramukhs' to the 'tiranga shakas,' he added, noting that 10,000 such pramukhs will be selected. "Before the commencement of the 'tiranga shakhas', the national tri-colour will be unfurled and the Preamble of the Constitution will be read to the people so they are cautious about the divisive powers," Singh concluded.