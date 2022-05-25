BJP Calls Rahul's 'China Offering Prosperity' Remark 'Beijing Bhakti, Bharat Bashing'

The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he sparked yet another controversy by stating that China is offering the "idea of prosperity" to its neighbouring countries.

He posted a video of the Gandhi scion where he can be heard saying, "China is offering the idea of prosperity to the countries around it. They are saying that we will give you the money, and you build your infrastructure. It is a very powerful thing to offer."

'Rahul Gandhi doing Chinese Chamchagiri, Bharat Bashing': BJP

Taking to Twitter, BJP's National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted a video in response and has questioned the Congress leader's love for China. The BJP leader accused Rahul Gandhi of doing Chinese 'chamchagiri' and slammed him for insulting India on an international platform. Taking a swipe at Congress, Poonawalla advised INC to change its party name and keep it "I Need China, I Need Chinese MoU, I Need Chinese Money".

In the video, Poonawalla said, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are doing what they do best- Beijing Bhakti and Chinese Chamchagiri. After berating India, after questioning India's people, India's institutions, and Armed forces, Rahul Gandhi has now once again sung the praises of China and said China is now spreading the idea of prosperity to its neighbours and to the world. This is the worldview of Rahul Gandhi."

"On one hand, the whole world is holding the Chinese responsible for coronavirus, and aggression in Indo-pacific but on the other hand, Rahul is praising and pushing Chinese propaganda as he always does. Therefore, INC should no longer be called Indian National Congress but should be called I need Chinese Propaganda, I need Chinese MoU, I need Chinese Money," he added.

Questioning the relationship between the Congress party and China, Poonawalla said that "time and again Rahul stands with the propaganda of China."

"Be it Galwan that the Tricolour was not flying high or be it at the time of Doklam when he stood with the Chinese Ambassador or be it now where he continues to say that China is spreading the idea of prosperity where we have seen the kind of deathtraps they have created and what impact they have has on the countries like Sri Lanka," the BJP leader said.

"The question is also that is this because of the money taken by the Rahul Gandhi's family into the RGF from China. Time and again Indian interests are sacrificed, Indian Sena's Manobal (morale) is put under question whereas Chinese are being amplified and their propaganda pushed forward and they are made to look strong and are always endorsed on the international platform by the Congress leaders. This is not the only instance when Rahul Gandhi has actually done this and therefore the question arises, Why is Rahul Gandhi once again indulging in Beijing Bhakti and Bharat Bashing?", he added.

Once again Rahul Gandhi doing what he does best… Beijing Bhakti, Chinese Chamchagiri and Bharat Badnami.. Rahul says “China offering idea of prosperity” after berating India internationally.. INC= I Need China? I Need Chinese MoU? I Need Chinese Money? pic.twitter.com/laGZozl1Gc — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 25, 2022

(Image: @Shehzad_Ind/@Rahulgandhi/Twitter)