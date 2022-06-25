BJP Calls SC Verdict On Gujarat Riots A 'slap For People Trying To Malign PM Modi's Image'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict exonerating then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the post-Godhra violence case and said that it is a "tight slap on the face of those who were trying to malign PM Modi's image".

Notably, Bhatia's reaction came along the lines of the recent statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an interview with ANI. During the interview, Amit Shah, while noting that PM Modi had endured all the "false allegations" linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots silently for 19 years, said that he did not demonstrate any "protest or dharna" and further presented an ideal example.

#AmitShahInterview | This is a tight slap on the face of those who were trying to malign PM Modi's image: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia on SC verdict vindicating then CM Narendra Modi in Gujarat riots



Watch - https://t.co/gxkQTutUrR pic.twitter.com/C7NeWwXYtl — Republic (@republic) June 25, 2022

Shah had also claimed that allegations were made by some people against PM Modi back then, however, the outcome is a part of the rule of law and is not surprising. Responding to the statements made by the Home Minister, the BJP spokesperson spoke to Republic TV and asserted that his statements will resonate with every citizen of the country.

'PM Modi has set an exemplary example': BJP spokesperson

Speaking on the Supreme Court verdict in the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bhatia said:

"Narendra Modi Ji who has been a hero for the citizens of the country was attacked by sinister's forces and political parties in the opposition when they were in power, including people like Teesta Setalvad. Shri Narendra Modi Ji as a law-abiding citizen has set an exemplary example of facing the law, facing interrogation, and never ever resorting to any illegal means. The honorable Supreme Court has given a clean chit to him. This is a tight slap to people who were trying to malign PM Modi's image because they knew that there was no match for his hard work, vision, and honesty."

Further, taking a jibe at the opposition, Bhatia said that the people of the country "are now asking questions on whether the opposition party will accept the verdict of the Supreme Court and apologise to the country, to PM Modi", adding that it is the least that they can do and admit that they were wrong.

(Image: ANI/PIB.GOV.IN)