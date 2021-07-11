BJP Calls Security Situation In West Bengal 'concerning' After Arrest Of 3 JMB Terrorists

After three terrorists linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were nabbed from West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh asserted that the security situation has become an 'issue of concern'. Pointing out that West Bengal has become a 'safe shelter' for extremists, terrorists and anti-social, he said that the state was 'supplying' the trouble-makers to the rest of the country. He accused Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress of being 'unwilling' to act and reasoned that the Chief Minister was focused on political benefits regardless of law and order.

Extremists, terrorists & anti-socials have made West Bengal their safe shelter. The govt does not seem willing to catch them. WB has become a supplier of extremists. The country is becoming annoyed: WB BJP president Dilip Ghosh on arrest of 3 JMB terrorists in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/d9FnBOyh4V — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

The Special Task Force (STF) nabbed three terrorists linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from south Kolkata's Haridevpur area on Sunday afternoon. The three suspected JMB terrorists were living in a rented accommodation for a few months in the middle-class locality, raising concern among the locals.

The Kolkata Police STF have found Jihadi literature from their possession and their Facebook accounts have been analysed.

Goons nabbed in Kolkata's Newtown

This comes not even a month after a team of West Bengal police shot down two Punjab gangsters, in a shootout at a posh residential complex in Kolkata's New Town on June 9. Jaipal Singh aka Bhullar and his accomplice Jaspreet Singh aka Jassi had been staying in a flat on the second floor of Shukhobrishtin in Action Area III when the police team stepped into their flat and asked them to give up they refused to surrender and fired a volley of shots, injuring an officer. The police fired back and killed the duo.

The duo, as per reports, along with their accomplices — Baljinder Singh and Darshan Singh, who were arrested earlier on May 28, used to smuggle drugs from Pakistan, and had shot dead two ASIs, Bhagwan Singh, and Dalwinderjit Singh in Jagraon’s grain market and were booked for the murders.