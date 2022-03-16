BJP Calls Sonia Gandhi's Broadside Against Social Media A Part Of 'Parivar Bachao Andolan'

After Congress President Sonia Gandhi's elaborate broadside against social media in the Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party called it a part of 'Parivar Bachao Andolan' on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Congress was using platforms like Facebook & Twitter as a 'shield' to shift the blame from the Gandhi family for the drubbing it received in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Moving on to highlight the party hypocrisy, Poonawalla said, "When IT intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code was brought in to ensure that social media giants do not become super editors, remain as neutral platforms and do not interfere in our political and legal system- the Congress opposed these and hailed platforms as bastion of free speech." The BJP spokesperson added, "But today they have become biased and are contributing to the defeat of the opposition parties."

'Social media being abused to hack democracy'

In the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi claimed that social media was 'being abused to hack democracy'. "Global companies like FB and Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, parties and their proxies. It has repeatedly come to public notice that global social media companies aren't providing a level playing field to all parties...The blatant manner in which social harmony is being disturbed by FB with the connivance of the ruling establishment is dangerous for our democracy," the Congress President said.

Having said that, the Congress leader urged the government to put an end to the 'systematic influence and interference' of Facebook and other social media giants in electoral politics. She outlined that it was beyond parties and politics, and said that there was a 'need to protect social harmony' no matter who was in power.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the loss of Congress in five of the five states that held assembly polls. Confined with two seats, Congress failed to restrain BJP in Uttar Pradesh as the latter won 255 seats in the 403-seat assembly. Besides Uttar Pradesh, the party displayed an abysmal performance in Punjab, where it was reduced to a mere 18 seats while the AAP stormed to its maiden victory in the state by winning 92 seats. The results were no different in Goa, Manipur and Uttarkhand where the grand old party bagged 11 seats, 5 seats and 19 seats respectively.