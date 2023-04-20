BJP Calls Surat Court Rejecting Rahul Gandhi's Plea A Slap On Gandhi Family's Face

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and disqualified Lok Sabha MP, did not receive any reprieve on Thursday, April 20, from the Surat sessions court which rejected his petition for a stay on his conviction and two-year jail term in a defamation case. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praised the Surat court judgement rejecting the Congress leader's petition and labelled the appellate court's ruling a "slap on the face of the Gandhi family" on Thursday.

Gujarat | Surat Court rejects the application filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case on 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/BMVyXTkAs7 April 20, 2023

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra while addressing a press conference on the issue said, “The decision of the appellate court of Surat has come today, there is an atmosphere of happiness in the whole country. The backward class for whom Rahul Gandhi had used objectionable words and abused them... and by doing all this, the Gandhi family thought that they would get away with it, that has not happened,"

Patra hailed the court's decision as an important milestone for the judiciary, stating that it makes clear that "no protests or mobilisation can cause the judiciary to buckle under pressure."

Surat Court’s statement

Rahul Gandhi should have been more cautious, said Surat additional sessions judge Robin P Mogera, citing Gandhi's status as an MP and a former leader of the nation's second-largest political party. He asserted that, in addition to equating others with the same surname to thieves, Gandhi made other disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing prima facie evidence and trial court observations.

Judge Mogera said, Purnesh Modi, a politician for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the complainant in the case, who is also Modi. "...the complainant is [also an] ex-minister and involved in public life and such defamatory remarks would have certainly harmed his reputation and caused him pain and agony in society," he said.

The judge stated, "In this case, by uttering defamatory words viz comparing persons having [the] surname 'Modi' with thieves would definitely have caused mental agony and harm the reputation of [the] complainant, who is socially active and dealing in public."

"When the defamatory matter affects each and every member of an ascertainable class or group each of them or all of them could set the law in motion." He added, "After attributing defamatory statements against the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the accused did not stop there and further commented 'Why do all thieves have the common surname of 'Modi'? It is submitted that the defamatory statements were made by the accused and he had the knowledge that it would harm the reputation of 'Modi' surname holders and such statements were made only with a view to earning a political gain.", he added.

Purnesh Modi, a BJP leader, filed a lawsuit in this case based on a speech Gandhi gave in Kolar, Karnataka, in 2019 in which he remarked, "I have a question. Why do all of the thieves have Modi in their names?..." The complaint claimed that Gandhi had derided everyone with the last name Modi.

The senior leader of the Congress was given a two-year prison term in March for defamation. Rahul Gandhi had appealed his conviction in the case, was granted bail by the Surat Sessions Court on April 3. The court also sent letters to the state government and the complainant Purnesh Modi regarding the Congress leader's request for a stay on his conviction along with granting bail to the former MP. After hearing from all parties, it reserved the order for April 20.

The former Wayanad MP will now have to file an appeal against the Surat court's decision either in the Gujarat High Court or Supreme Court.

(With inputs from ANI)