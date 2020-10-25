'BJP Came Through Crooked Means,' Alleges Tejashwi Yadav; Promises To Bring In 'stability'

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asking how he had promised the citizens of 'vikas' when there had been no stability in the government over the past four years. Alleging that the BJP had come to power using 'crooked' means, the RJD leader while addressing a rally in Gaya promised to provide 'permanent jobs to the youth ' as opposed to the incumbent CM.

"70-years-old but he's not relinquishing power. Was there any stability in government in the last four years? How will there be 'vikas' if the government doesn't stay stable? Even after having a majority they brought the BJP to power through crooked means. It is important for governments to be stable. I will give a stable government and permanent jobs. Nitish Kumar ji will go," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also stated that the people in Bihar this time would rise above religion and caste vote for 'real issues' such as unemployment, farmers' issues, education, among others. "The people have started hating the current government. For the past 15 years, Nitish Kumar is the CM, corruption has become a tradition in the state in the past 15 years. 60 big scams, Rs 30,000 crores were looted in this time," Yadav said.

Read: Bihar's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross Two-lakh Mark

Read: 'Entire Bihar Is My Family', Says CM Nitish Kumar; Highlights Contribution Of Women

Bihar Elections 2020

The NDA-led BJP with Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate has decided to contest on 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face two coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Nitish Kumar seeks his fourth term as CM, while Tejashwi seeks his maiden term, amidst the absence of Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan.

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

Read: 'Will Send Bihar CM Nitish To Jail': LJP's Chirag Paswan Makes Dramatic Pronouncement

Read: LJP To Promote Religious Tourism In Bihar If Voted To Power: Chirag Paswan

(With Agency Inputs)