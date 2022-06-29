BJP Camp Celebrates As Uddhav Resigns As Maharashtra CM; 'State Needs CM Like Fadnavis'

Celebrations erupted in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra days after rebel Shiv Sena MLAs announced their decision to not support Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government.

Former Maharashtra CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis along with state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and other party leaders exchanged sweets at Taj President hotel. The party leaders also raised slogans in support of Fadnavis.

#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis | Former Maharashtra CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis along with state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil & other party leaders at Taj President hotel in Mumbai for a legislative meeting pic.twitter.com/9az7XBhq15 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Speaking to Republic, senior BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil told Republic TV, "Everyone knows that 39 Shiv MLAs rebelled on their own. No one had taken them. Now, this big chunk of MVA has gone. The BJP along with Eknath Shinde camp and independents will make a good government."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: BJP leaders at a hotel in Mumbai during a legislative meeting cheering slogans in favour of Former CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/Os2lAPiZX5 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Independent MLA Ravi Rana attacked Sanjay Raut and called him 'Shakuni Mama'. "Sanjay Raut is Uddhav Thackeray's shakuni mama. He was forcing Uddhav ji to work on lines of NCP and Congress. The state needs a chief minister like Devendra Fadnavis," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray quits as Maharashtra CM ahead of floor test

Stating that he was not interested "in playing the numbers game", Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced that he is resigning as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council," Thackeray said in a virtual added while appealing the workers of his party not to take to the streets in protest.

Thackeray's announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

"Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of chief minister," Uddhav Thackeray said.