'BJP Can Form Govt In Bihar By Contesting Polls Alone': Minister Fires Salvo At CM Nitish

In a fresh row in Bihar politics, Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary opined that BJP can form a government on its own if it contests the polls alone. Speaking at a party event in Vaishali on Sunday, he said, "We are in an alliance. So, we have a lot of compulsions. We have to solicit cooperation on many of the issues". A close ally of BJP for over two decades, JD(U) briefly severed the alliance in 2013 over the choice of Narendra Modi as NDA's PM candidate.

However, it again joined hands with the saffron party in 2017 after growing disenchantment with Mahagatbandhan ally RJD. Choudhary added, "The mistake of 2015 will be rectified if we prepare for 2024 and 2025. Our leadership should also agree that we can form a government in Bihar even if we contest the election alone". This was a reference to the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls where BJP could win only 53 seats and was trounced by the JD(U)-RJD combine.

Stirring a controversy, the Bihar Minister also stated, "We will build a crematorium in every village wherever it is necessary. People build graveyards but forget about crematoriums. It cannot be that we forget about 85% of the population. We have to make arrangements for them too.

Friction in Bihar's ruling alliance

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. LJP, who lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and targeted Nitish Kumar throughout the election campaign, is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. The recent arrest of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) supremo Pappu Yadav also drew condemnation from JD(U) allies.

For instance, Vikassheel Insaan Party president Mukesh Sahani observed that it was "insensitive" to arrest Yadav at this juncture. Indirectly referring to the help rendered by the JAP(L) chief to people amid the COVID-19 crisis, he contended that the government should encourage elected representatives, social organizations and party workers to extend all possible support to the common person. Similarly, Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi dubbed this incident "dangerous for humanity".