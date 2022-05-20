BJP can move a resolution in the Parliament to repeal the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, Dr. Subramanian Swamy opined in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Thursday. Swamy whose tenure in the Rajya Sabha ended in April was weighing in on the possibility of building the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the land where the Gyanvapi mosque stands. While acknowledging that the aforesaid 1991 law is an obstacle to reconstructing the temple, he urged PM Modi to himself table a motion in the Parliament for striking it down.

Dr. Subramanian Swamy remarked, "The 1991 Places of Worship Act is a bar but it cannot be removed as it is an Act of Parliament. There are two ways of doing it. One is to move a motion in the Parliament. In fact, the Prime Minister being from Varanasi could decorate it by himself moving the bill so that the 1991 bill is struck down, and withdrawn. So that will pave the way for us to begin the process of building the temple."

The other way is to go to court, have a petition pending, wait for the Supreme Court to list it and try to get it declared unconstitutional. So these two have to be separated," he added. The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 prohibited the courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947, with the exception of the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute.

#LIVE | 'Must review 1991 Places of Worship Act': @Swamy39 speaks to Republic TV on Gyanvapi row. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/N8VB0prI9z pic.twitter.com/p9noUaIe7s — Republic (@republic) May 19, 2022

The Gyanvapi survey

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Moreover, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed the CRPF as well as police to guard the spot and not allow anyone to enter. On May 17, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha refused to impose an immediate stay on the local court proceedings pertaining to the Gyanvapi survey. While it ordered the protection of the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered, it clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances.

A day earlier. Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. However, the SC directed the trial court to desist the trial court from taking up further proceedings in the suit until it hears the matter at 3 pm on Friday. Subsequently, the Varanasi court adjourned the hearing until May 23.