BJP Candidate List For TN, Kerala: Khushbu Sundar Gets Ticket; E Sreedharan From Palakkad

The BJP on Sunday released its candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam. Addressing a press conference, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that the final list was arrived at after much deliberations at the high-command CEC meeting in New Delhi chaired by PM Modi.

Tamil Nadu polls

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP which is contesting a part of the NDA alliance, will fight the polls from 20 Assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state. Notable candidates from the list include-

State president L Murugan who will contest from Dharapuram

Senior leader H Raja who will contest from Karaikudi

MR Gandhi from Nagalpur, Kanyakumari

IPS K Annamalai from Azhvakuruchi

Khushbu Sundar from Thousand lights

Moreover, the BJP has decided to field its women cell chief Vanathi Srinivasan from Coimbatore South in a direct battle against MNM chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

Apart from these 20 seats, the AIADMK will contest 120 seats while the remaining 7 seats will be given to the smaller parties under the two-leaf symbol. "Lots of change compared to 2019 elections, after two years, there is a situation where TN is favoring BJP. Paneerselvam has established himself as a good administrator. He gave good governance during COVID. The Government has achieved and delivered good governance," said Arun Singh.

Kerala polls

In Kerala, the BJP which is an alliance with 4 parties has decided to contest in 115 seats alone out of which it released the names of 112 candidates. "Out of 140, roughly 25 will be left to the 4 parties. Senior leaders will be contesting from the BJP seats in Kerala and a large number of leaders are joining from the UDF and the LDF in Kerala. A lot of celebrities and professors are also joining the BJP," said Arun Singh. Notable candidates from the list include-

State president K Surendran who will be contesting from two assembly constituencies-- Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta

BJP's CM face 'metro man' E Sreedharan who will contest from Palakkad

Former State President Kummanam Rajasekharan from Nemom constituency

PK Krishna Das from Kathakala

CK Padnambham from Dharamdam

Suresh Gopi from Thrissur

Kj Alphons from Kanjirappally

Sri Krishna Kumar from Trivandrum

Former DGP Jacob Thomas from Irinjalakuda

BJP releases a list of 115 candidates for Kerala Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/f51a5QKFcu — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

Assam polls

As far as Assam is concerned, the BJP had already released the list for the first two phases. The saffron party which is contesting 92 seats from Assam released the names of 17 candidates for the third phase. Notable names include--

Chandra Mohan Patowary from Dharmapur seat

Ashadul Islam from Salmara South

Dr Debamoy Sanyal from Dhubri

Ashwini Roy Sarkar from Golakganj

Abu Bakkar Siddique from Bilasipara (W)

Ajay Kumar Roy from Bijni

Atul Bora from Dispur

Assam will go to polls in 3 phases from March 27- April 6, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will simultaneously go to polls in a single phase on April 6, while West Bengal elections will be spread across 8 phases from March 27-April 29. Counting of votes for all states will take place on May 2.

(Image credit- PTI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.