BJP Cannot Rule Maharashtra On Its Own, Has To Ally With Eknath Shinde: Shiv Sena MP

The BJP cannot rule Maharashtra on its strength and has to ally with Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
Shiv Sena

The MP from Mumbai also said that no single party could rule Maharashtra on its strength, be it BJP, Shiv Sena, or NCP; Image: PMO


The Bharatiya Janata Party cannot rule Maharashtra on its strength and has to ally with Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said here on Sunday.

He also said votes of Shiv Sena were divided due to the split in the party last year but voters can be won over again.

"The BJP could not rule Maharashtra on its strength and will not be able to do so. It has to ally with Shiv Sena as the ruling coalition (BJP and Shiv Sena led by Shinde) has a committed vote bank," he told reporters after attending a party event.

The MP from Mumbai also claimed that no single party could rule Maharashtra on its strength, be it BJP, Shiv Sena, or NCP.

"Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had tried to capture power on his own strength but he couldn't succeed," he said.

The Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader also mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, saying he has become a source of entertainment for the people.

The Shiv Sena split last year after Shinde rebelled against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde joined hands with BJP to become the chief minister.

The Election Commission later recognised the faction led by Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the "bow and arrow" poll symbol. 

