BJP Castigates Ex-bureaucrats' Letter To PM Modi; Calls It 'agenda To Spread Mistrust'

The Bharatiya Janata Party condemned the letter written by over 100 bureaucrats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused 108 ex-officers of 'spreading misinformation' to 'create a situation of mistrust' in the country, and clubbed it as a part of an 'agenda'.

'Police don't work on whims and fancies of Centre'

In the letter, calling for an end to 'politics of hate' allegedly practiced 'assiduously' by governments under the BJP, the ex-officers had cited hate violence against minority communities, in the last few years and months across BJP-ruled states of Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. They had also claimed that the Centre 'controls the police'.

Taking strong objection to the statement, Patra countered, saying "You tell me, is the BJP government at the Centre complacent with the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, or the BJP guiding the police in Rajasthan or Maharashtra? Neither the Rajasthan government nor the Maharashtra government functions according to the whims and fancies of the BJP as these officers have written in the letter. My only suggestion to them is to get your facts checked before writing such a letter."

"India is a big country, people here are intelligent, they can see your agenda. Till the time, the BJP under PM Modi has formed the government at the Centre, we have seen that this particular group of people has been writing such kinds of letters," the BJP spokesperson added.

"Modi Ji's aim is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'"

Reiterating PM Modi's 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' principle, Patra one by one listed what he referred to as the good work being done by the BJP government. "Over 80 crore of the population has got free ration, how COVID vaccine drive has been conducted, and how the drive for precautionary doses is going on- these are some of the key topics. On these topics, not once has these ex-officers written a letter, " the BJP spokesperson said.

Former national security advisor (NSA) Shivshankar Menon, ex-foreign secretary Sujatha Singh, former home secretary GK Pillai, former lieutenant governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, and former PM Manmohan Singh's principal secretary TKA Nair are among the 108 signatories to the letter