BJP Castigates 'repeat Offender' Farooq Abdullah For Seeking China's Intervention In J&K

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday lashed out at NC president Farooq Abdullah for seeking China's help to restore Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. In a recent interview, Abdullah claimed that China had never accepted the nullification of Article 370. Lamenting that a former Chief Minister and sitting parliamentarian had made such a "seditious statement", Patra pointed out that Abdullah had also tried to justify China's aggression along the Line of Actual Control by citing the constitutional changes in J&K.

"In the interview, there are two aspects. He stated that since the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370, it has disturbed China and that's why China is justified for the kind of aggression that it has taken on. In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China's expansionist mindset. Going even further, he made an anti-national statement. He said that we will bring back Article 370 with the help of China," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra remarked.

LIVE: Press byte by Dr @sambitswaraj at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/gErZjcL2bv — BJP (@BJP4India) October 12, 2020

'Two sides of the same coin'

Addressing the media, Patra also accused the NC supremo of being a "repeat offender". To buttress his point, he highlighted Abdullah's dare to India to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and his assertion that residents of J&K would not accept their Indian identity. Escalating his attack, the BJP national spokesperson alleged that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the ex-J&K CM were two sides of the same coin.

He took on Gandhi for claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered before China. Moreover, Patra again cast aspersions on the MoU signed between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China on August 7, 2008. While acknowledging that the opposition had the right to criticise policies and leaders, he accused Abdullah and Gandhi of showing hatred for India.

The political situation in J&K

In August 2019, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Furthermore, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh. Subsequently, several restrictions on the movement of people, communication, and internet services were imposed in the region.

Multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were detained. With the withdrawal of the Public Safety Act charges, the NC chief and his son were released on March 13 and March 24 respectively. While Mufti was shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, her detention under the PSA was extended by three months on July 31. As per MoS G Kishan Reddy's answer to an unstarred question in the recently concluded Monsoon session of Parliament, 233 political leaders of J&K remain incarcerated to "maintain public order" as of September 11,

