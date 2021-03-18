BJP CEC Meeting With Bengal Unit Ends; List Of Candidates Likely To Be Announced Today

A meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) with the party's West Bengal unit that began on late Wednesday night ended at around 12:00 am at the party's headquarters in the national capital. According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were present in the meeting which took place after the meeting of BJP CEC with its leaders in the Bengal unit.

BJP CEC meet with Bengal unit ends

The BJP CEC meet, which was attended by PM Modi had ended at around 12 am. Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh along others were present in this meeting. After this meeting ended, BJP vice president Mukul Roy informed that CEC has finalised the list of almost all the candidates for seats going to polls in the last 4 phases of West Bengal elections. He said, "We have discussed the seats and it will be announced soon."

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said: "We have finalised the names of almost all candidates for the left four phases but few decisions are yet to be taken by top leadership. It will be taken soon and the candidates' list is likely to be announced soon." READ | Paresh Rawal calls PM Modi 'Smart Man' with dig at Congress on New Parliament building

Sources further informed that BJP will field some more MPs from the party in the West Bengal Assembly polls. When asked if BJP will field Mukul Roy in the election, Banerjee said, "Discussion was held over this. But the final decision will be taken by the party." BJP will field Mukul Roy and MPs including Santanu Thakur, Jagannath Sarkar. Economist Ashok Lahiri, who was earlier named for the Alipurduar assembly seat, will now contest from the Balurghat seat.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.