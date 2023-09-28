BJP CEC To Finalise Candidates For Upcoming State Polls, Meeting On Sept 30-Oct 1: Sources

The BJP will hold Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on September 30 and October 1 in New Delhi to finalise the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana, according to sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah including key leaders along with other members of the election committee will be present in the meeting, sources added

On September 13, the BJP held the CEC meeting to discuss the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party's headquarters in the national capital in the presence of JP Nadda and Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Following this, the saffron party released its first list of candidates for MP on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates. While the second list of 39 candidates, which also included names of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel was announced on September 25.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsingpur constituencies. While Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will be contesting from the Niwas constituency. By fielding several Union ministers and MPs, the party has raised the stakes for the assembly polls and underscored its determined bid to retain power in the state amid a strong challenge from the Congress. Most of them have been winning their Lok Sabha seats for multiple terms now.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year in five states as the BJP has been advancing with a comprehensive strategy. All seats in these electoral states have been categorised into A, B, C, and D.