BJP Celebrates Rajya Sabha Poll Victory In Mumbai; Lauds Devendra Fadnavis' Leadership

On Saturday, the BJP celebrated its victory in Mumbai after sweeping three seats out of six in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections defeating the coalition partners of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The celebrations were led by the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the BJP's Maharashtra headquarters in the presence of party workers.

BJP leaders like Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Chandrakant Patil were seen distributing sweets and celebrating the saffron party's victory.

BJP celebrates at Mumbai headquarters post Rajya Sabha poll victory

Amid the celebrations, several BJP leaders spoke to Republic Media Network and expressed happiness about the party's victory. lauding Devendra Fadnavis' leadership.

BJP leader Atul Shah said, "It is indeed a very big victory of BJP as whole Maharashtra is happy today. In 2019, we were deceived despite the fact we got the majority because Shiv Sena ditched us. This win is the result of our leader Devendra Fadnavis' leadership and the strategies implemented by him in the state of Maharashtra".

"The credit for this win entirely goes to our leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance formed their government without a majority, hence the Rajya Sabha poll result is a tight slap on the face of the deceiving government. BJP's victory chariot has begun and it will win all elections under the leadership of Fadnavis," said senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane told Republic TV that this is a clear majority and a sign of a lack of confidence in the Uddav Thackeray government. "He does not have the confidence of his own MLAs so ideally on the moral grounds he should resign as soon as possible. In the coming, MLC elections, the MLAs who have been insulted in the MVA government will stand with us," he said.

"The victory has been crafted single-handedly by the able leadership of Devendra Fadnavis who has guided all of us to this victory through his meticulous planning. His strategies helped a lot. This is a befitting reply to MVA. If losing the mandate of the people is not a major setback then what else will be?" asked Rahul Narvekar.

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar told Republic TV, "We are happy with our victory. MVA leaders are agitated. Dhananjay Mahadik has garnered more votes than Sanjay Raut. Some people have not understood the arithmetic of these elections". He alleged that MLAs of opposition parties don't support their own parties.

BJP wins Maharashtra prestige battle

The Bharatiya Janata Party won three of the six Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra, while MVA alliance partners - Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress - bagged one seat each. The contest was for the sixth seat, which was bagged by BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik, defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar. The high-stake battle turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission.

The counting of votes started after an eight-hour delay amid complaints of cross-voting and rules violations by the BJP and the ruling alliance. Both BJP and the Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission, alleging cross-voting and seeking disqualification of votes. After the stunning setback, Congress leaders admitted shortcomings in coordination in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan that it is a matter of study as to what went wrong.

(Image: Republic)