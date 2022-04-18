BJP Censures Asaduddin Owaisi's Remark On Jahangirpuri Violence; 'No Caste Discrimination'

Following the Jahangirpuri violence that took place on April 16, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi slammed both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Owaisi claimed that clashes have become common in Delhi after Shah took over as the Home Minister. Reacting to this, North-West Delhi's BJP MP Hans Raj Hans lashed out at Owaisi and said that the AIMIM leader should come and see that there is "no caste discrimination" in the capital city as people from both communities have been arrested.

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans told ANI, "Owaisi Sahab should come and see, there is no caste discrimination. People from both communities have been arrested. For God's sake, let this country be in peace."

Owaisi decries Delhi police's 'one-sided action' over Jahangirpuri violence

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also questioned Amit Shah on why Arms Act was not invoked against people who were allegedly carrying pistols in the Hanuman Jayanti procession. He accused the police of taking one-sided action by initially arresting only people belonging to one community. "The Chief Minister of Delhi has the arrogance that he cannot name the culprit. He does not open his mouth against those who walk in the procession with guns and pistols. There is no condemnation of the mob trying to defile the mosques," he added.

Jahangirpuri violence

On Saturday, April 16, a clash between two communities broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The violence left several policemen injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched. An FIR was registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16.

The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said during a media briefing, adding that four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence. The two prime accused, Ansar and Aslam have been sent to police custody for one day in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case, and they will later be produced in Court. The remaining 12 have been sent to judicial custody (for 14 days). Alleged shooter Sonu who was seen pointing a gun during the Jahangirpuri clash has been arrested and brought to Jahangirpuri Police Station.

Image: ANI, PTI