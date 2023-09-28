BJP Central Leadership To Discuss AIADMK Ties Breakup, Situation Being Reflected Upon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership is monitoring the situation regarding the breakup of the BJP-AIADMK alliance and will discuss the issue and other political developments at the party’s core committee and executive committee meeting. According to sources, the leadership came out with the formula and will take appropriate action on it. It further said that the party has started an exercise to take stock of the incidents that led to the separation of allies.

While speaking to news agency ANI, BJP leaders stated that the problem would be handled by the party's “high leadership, so we’ll see what happens.”

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also reacted saying, "I will speak on this issue later.''

The tensions between the BJP and AIADMK erupted after the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai made statements regarding former Tamil Nadu chief ministers C Annadurai and Jayalalithaa.

"Eight months are left and what will happen in these months, we can't say anything today. To make the party strong is the duty of every worker. Under the leadership of K Annamalai a great work of strengthening the party is being done," BJP leader CT Ravi told ANI earlier.

Why the alliance breakup?

The AIADMK announced its separation from the NDA on September 25, 2023 and stated that it would be contesting the 2024 election with its other allies. A high-level meeting at the AIADMK headquarters, presided over by party chief K Palaniswami, decided to leave the NDA.

Speaking about the separation from the NDA, the AIADMK accused the saffron party’s leadership of “not showing respect to its senior leaders.”

Terming the Dravidian major’s announcement to part ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as "unfortunate", BJP national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said that the matter will be discussed at the party’s state core committee and executive committee meeting soon.

"I can’t officially comment on the alliance. The Central leadership is watching the development in Tamil Nadu and they will take a call," Reddy told news agency PTI.