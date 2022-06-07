BJP Challenges Kejriwal's 'clean Chit' After ED's Recoveries From Satyendar Jain's Aides

Following the shocking recoveries made from the residences of Satyendar Jain's aides, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to justify his 'clean' chit to the erstwhile Health Minister. Addressing a press conference, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for harping over being the 'cleanest party' and questioned why 'Health-turned-Hawala Minister' Satyendar Jain's resignation was still not sought.

"The man who claims to wear the cleanest clothes of 'honesty', today, another example of his purported honesty has come to the fore. Kejriwal Ji says he is the most honest, his party is the most honest, and here is an example of it. Around Rs 2.8 crore cash, 2 kgs gold, and 133 gold coins have been recovered from his closest aide, Satyendar Jain, and his associate," said Poonawalla.

He added, "Kejriwal Ji who harps on being the most honest, what is his helplessness that he has still not sought the resignation of his closest friend, closest aide and Health Minister-turned-Hawala Minister Satyendar Jain. The achievement of the AAP, which has governments in both Punjab and Delhi, is that their Health Ministers turn Hawala Minister. What is the sympathy he has for his Minister in Delhi that he is using his ABCD formula? (Advertising, Brashtachaar, Coverup of Corruption and Diversion)."

AAP has permanent victimhood card: BJP

Countering Kejriwal's 'clean chit' to Satyendar Jain, Shehzad Poonawalla questioned whether the finding of the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, verified by the High Court in 2019, was also a lie. "Are the Delhi Court's 2019 findings vendetta politics? Are these recoveries from Jain's close aide also lies? Like we have Aadhaar and Pan Card, AAP has a permanent victimhood card. Is the attachment order of Rs 4 crore also vendetta politics? Were you able to go the court and absolve your allegations so far? Has your 'clean chit' been given without reading these documents?" he questioned.

"Remember that a similar clean chit from this factory was given to Jitender Singh Tomar. We all saw what happened. Kejriwal wants a Padma Vibhushan for his Minister, we don't know about that but he will certainly get a gold medal in scams," Poonawalla added.

STUNNING Recoveries From Satyendar Jain's Aides

A day after the Enforcement Directorate carried out raids at the properties of Satyendar Jain and his aides as a 'follow-up' in the money laundering case against him, Republic TV has accessed pictures of the stunning recoveries that have been made. The visuals exclusively accessed by the channel show that bundles and bundles of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8kg are among the recoveries from the alleged aides and business partners of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

As per inputs:

Rs 2.23 crore cash has been recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers

Rs 41.5 lakh, and 133 Gold Coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain

Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo

The ED arrested the senior AAP leader on May 30. He has been remanded to ED custody till June 9.