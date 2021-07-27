BJP Challenges Mamata Banerjee To Be A Prime Ministerial Candidate For 2024 Elections

With almost 3 years to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has positioned herself to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi head-to-head, if the developments of the last few days are to be considered. Basking in the success of the West Bengal poll results, Mamata Banerjee is on a 5 day visit to New Delhi.

The West Bengal CM on her visit to New Delhi has been busy meeting key leaders of the opposition. However, CM Banerjee has not been clear in her answers to questions on whether she will be the face of the opposition against PM Modi. Now, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra during 'The Debate' with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami threw an open challenge to the West Bengal CM.

'We invite Mamata Banerjee to be PM candidate for 2024': BJP

During the #MamataVsModi debate on Republic TV, Sambit Patra threw an open challenge and said, "We invite Mamata Banerjee to be PM Candidate of 2024. We would welcome it if Mamata Banerjee will be chosen as PM's candidate from the opposition coalition. Who prevents them? Mayawati can second the whole proposition and we can have Rahul Gandhi second her name."

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Sudhindra Bhadoria did not accept the challenge and stated that the decision for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be taken at the right time. "It is too early to decide for 2024; I'm sure when the time comes the people of India will take the right decision," said BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria.

Sambit Patra, not taking any prisoners, remembered 2018 when a host of Opposition leaders had gathered for HD Kumaraswamy's oathtaking as Karnataka's CM at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He recalled how they too had made similar declarations, and raised then Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's frequent visits to meet Delhi CM Kejriwal, asking rhetorically how things had panned out then. Later, lampooning all the Opposition parties, Patra suggested all parties should have their own PM candidate, namely Uddhav Thackeray for Shiv Sena, Mayawati for BSP and the Badals for the Akali Dal.

Mamata Banerjee on speculations of 'third front'

On Tuesday, CM Mamata Banerjee after meeting PM Modi in Delhi addressed the speculations of the coming up of the third front to challenge BJP-led NDA in the 2024 assembly elections. At first, she tried to explain her meeting with senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma in New Delhi, as a 'reunion of friends'. She then went on to inform that she would also be meeting the party with the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

When Republic Media Network asked her again on the third front, she indirectly agreed, "Like-minded parties should always work together. There are hopes, the world is surviving on hope'.

