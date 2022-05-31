BJP Chides National VP Dilip Ghosh For Rebuking Partymen; 'national Leadership Concerned'

BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday, May 31, wrote to the saffron party's West Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh, expressing strong displeasure from the central leadership, advising him to be discreet in his dealings with the media. The letter mentioned instructions by BJP National President JP Nadda, stating that the party has shown deep anguish and concern over his statements. Dilip Ghosh came under the fire recently after he termed the party's new leadership as 'inexperienced' and also for giving out statements which were critical of the saffron party's state leadership.

Taking strong objections to the remarks made by Ghosh in the aforesaid letter, Arung Singh wrote, "There have been some avoidable instances when some of your statements or outbursts that have anguished the state party leaders and have also caused embarrassment to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party." Further in the letter, Singh also took note of the warnings that were given to Ghosh time and again, saying, "This was pointed out to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note."

'Openly critical of state functionaries'

The letter also censured Ghosh's prior statements wherein he was vocally critical of his fellow party men. "In a recent interview, your comments in the electronic media and perhaps other forums, have been openly critical of senior state functionaries. Such comments will only hurt and harm the party. Besides, such statements coming from a person from your stature as National VP may create deep disaffection, unrest and alienation amongst party ranks, which given the norms of political behaviour and conduct is unacceptable. The national leadership of the BJP is deeply concerned at issuance of such statements through the media," it read.

Arun Singh further noted that on the instructions of J P Nadda, he wishes to communicate with Ghosh about the party's concern on making such unwanted statements, "On the instructions of Hon'ble national president Shri JP Nadda ji, I wish to convey to you, the party's deep anguish and concern at issuance of such statements." He further advised Dilip Ghosh to avoid giving such remarks in the public, "The party advises you to always refrain from going to the media or any public fora, about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else."

IMAGE: DILIP GHOSH / ARUN SINGH - FACEBOOK