Amit Shah Takes A Stand, Says 'Won't Rollback CAA Even By An Inch' At Fiery Jodhpur Rally

Reiteraterating that the amended Citizenship Act was to stay, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, said that the BJP will stand by the Act and not even let a single inch rollback, at a pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur. He also clarified that no one will be affected by the Act as those who were religiously persecuted and coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh living in India will get citizenship. Moreover, he slammed the Congress and other Opposition leaders for misinforming the students who were raising boards against the Act. The pleas challenging the Act is still pending in the Supreme Court.

Amit Shah: 'Won't rollback an inch of CAA'

"You are misleading people. I wish to say that this Act is for religiously persecuted minorities of Hindu, Muslim, Buddhism, Sikh and Christian faiths and have settled in India. I see all your boards raised saying that your citizenship will be taken away. But the BJP will not rollback the CAA by a single inch," he proclaimed.

Anti-CAA stir: Allahabad HC reserves order on police action at AMU

Shah: 'Will translate in Italian if needed'

Challenging former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for opposing the Act, he said that he was ready to debate him on the act anywhere. Taking a jibe at Sonia Gandhi's Italian origins he said that he would get the Act translated into Italian if needed. The BJP has kickstarted its pro-CAA outreach program with PM Modi, on Thursday slamming the Opposition for concentrating on the Act and not Pakistan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Rahul baba kanoon padha hai, toh kahin par bhi charcha karne ke liye aajao. Nahi padha hai toh main Italian mein bhi iska anuvaad karke apko bhej deta hun, usko padh lijiye. pic.twitter.com/5QKN3YdyW6 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

In Karnataka, PM Modi highlights govt's work in 6 months; questions Congress over CAA

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. While thousands have been detained by the police throughout the country, at least 27 people have died till date in these protests. The Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

Congress cooks up 'Biryani' response after PM Modi's fiery attack on its silence over Pak

Several universities - Jamia Millia, Aligarh, Madras University witnessed clashes between police and students which resulted in alleged lathi- charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Section 144 has been imposed in select areas and internet too has been shut down in several places. In UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date.

PM Modi tears into Congress & friends' silence on Pakistan's persecution of minorities