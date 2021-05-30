BJP Chief JP Nadda Addresses 'Seva Hi Sangathan' Program To Celebrate 7 Years Of Modi Govt

To mark the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the Modi-led government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda addressed the "Seva Hi Sangathan" program virtually on Sunday, May 30. Nadda said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the party will celebrate this day as "Seva Diwas." "Our crores of workers will do service work in 1 lakh villages today," added Nadda. BJP chief highlighted the achievements of the NDA government. On this occasion, party workers will provide rations to the poor and needy in villages, as well as conduct a vaccine awareness drive to encourage locals to be vaccinated, he informed.

Nadda addresses the' Seva Hi Sangathan' program

During his address, JP Nadda stated, "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to complete 7 years. But, the huge celebration is not possible due to this pandemic. That is why, the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party are offering services in 1 lakh villages on this occasion. Whether it is testing, providing medicine, or any other assistance, crores of workers are working towards it. I once congratulate everyone for this."

Nadda has stated that all of these assistance operations must be carried out in strict accordance with COVID guidelines. He also informed, "Our workers are fulfilling the goal of collecting 50,000 units of blood in the last three days. All our Ministers, MPs, and MLAs decided that they will participate in the service work by following the COVID protocols."

7 years of NDA governance

Nadda briefed, "In between April 2020 to November 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided 5 kg rice, 5 kg dal or 1 kg wheat to 80 crore people. During this partial lockdown, PM Modi has restarted this scheme for 2 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has given a 140% increment in the farmers' assistance package."

After defeating the UPA in 2014, the NDA alliance took power. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 282 seats. The BJP-led NDA government was re-elected in 2019 with 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, given the results of its first term.

Picture Credit: @JPNadda/Twitter