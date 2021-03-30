BJP Chief JP Nadda & CM Sonowal To Address 9 Rallies In A Day For Assam Elections Phase 2

As Assam witnessed its first phase of assembly elections on March 27, the campaign for the second phase of the election is on. On Tuesday, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be campaigning in the state. In the second phase that is scheduled to take place on April 1-- 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to polls while in the third phase that will take place on April 6-- 40 constituencies in 12 districts will go to polls.

JP Nadda's Rally

JP Nadda is scheduled to address three public meetings in Assam on Tuesday. On Monday, the BJP leader tweeted and released the schedule of his public meetings.

His first address will be at Dharmapur in Nalbari at 12 PM after which he will head to Bilasipara in Dhubri at 1:40 PM. His final rally at Rani AC 54 (West Guwahati) in Kamrup take place at 3:20 PM.

CM Sarbananda Sonowal's Rally

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is scheduled to address six public meetings in Assam. He tweeted with the hashtag #BJPOnceMoreInAssam and said, "Your continued support has given us immense strength. Here's my schedule. Do join and keep blessing us".

Your continued support has given us immense strength. Here's my tour schedule for tomorrow. Do join and keep on blessing us.#BJPOnceMoreInAssam pic.twitter.com/5fVm0kO0pn — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 29, 2021

CM Sonowal's six public meetings will begin in Ratabhari at 10:20 AM, North Karimhanj at 11:45 AM, Dholai at 12:30 PM, Silchar at 1:30 PM, Sonai at 3:00 PM and the final meeting will in Udharbond at 4:00 PM

Assam Elections 2021

In the first phase of assembly elections in Assam held on March 27, as many as 47 constituencies spanned across 12 districts went to the polls to decide the fate of 264 candidates from different political parties in the state. Over 81.09 lakh voters exercised their right to vote in the first phase and the voter turnout in the first phase of the elections was approximately 76 per cent. Assam is yet to hold the second and third phases of elections and the counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2, 2021.

Assam elections (3-phases)

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

(Image Credits: PTI)